Haralson Commissioners held their regular meeting on Tuesday night, with the goal of adopting the official zoning map for the county along with other items on the agenda. Tabeitha Chappell, the permit clerk for Haralson County, introduced the new map for the Commissioners’ approval. According to Chappell, the map can now be accessed online making checking lots and properties for rezoning much easier. The new zoning map can also be sent via email to whomever would like to view it. The map will also have to be readopted every year in order to keep it updated as much as possible.
Eric McDonald of the Development Authority attended the meeting to discuss the Local revolving loan fund. This fund is county managed and state regulated. McDonald had the goal of getting a grant from this loan approved for $272,000 to be used to improve the sewer lines in Tallapoosa. According to McDonald, the Local Revolving Loan fund is funded by the creation of jobs in low to moderate income areas around the state. He stated that there is a viable industrial site that could create those jobs to add funds to the Local Revolving Loan Fund. McDonald stated that the money is hard to use because of the current unemployment rate of 2.8%. He wants to get the sewer system in compliance for incoming industrial bodies as it will be out of compliance next month.
