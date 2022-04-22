Haralson Behavioral Health now Highland Rivers Behavioral Health

After more than a year of transition, Haralson Behavioral Health is now Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, but current clients probably won’t see a difference in care, said administrators.
Jamie Brown, director of the facility, said the staff tried to maintain consistency for the clients throughout the transition.
“We’re still providing the same level of care,” Brown said. “We’re just under the umbrella of a larger agency.”
That will give the counselors direct access to services that the facility had to go through a lengthy process to request before, she said. For instance, Highland Rivers has in-patient facilities that the local staff can refer clients to for treatment, she said.
But she said most of the operations will remain the same.
Highland Rivers Behavioral Health in Haralson County provides out-patient services for children, adults and families dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues. Clients who are uninsured, underinsured or have Medicaid or Medicare and qualify are offered a sliding-fee scale.
With the consolidation, the agency will have more resources immediately available for clients, Brown said. Some of those include programs offered in Polk and Paulding counties — also part of the Highland Rivers system — that may be more convenient to Haralson County residents who live on the county lines. They also include programs such as crisis stabilization services, an alternative to hospitalization in state or psychiatric hospitals, and assertive community treatment, services provided in the community rather than in a clinic, that are offered at the Polk County clinic but not the Haralson County clinic, Brown said.
In addition, the merger gives the local clinic more support, Brown said.
“Now that we are completely transitioned, we’ll have a better sense of stability,” she said. “We’re under the umbrella of a larger organization with more sustainability.”
Bremen Mayor Sharon Sewell, who also serves on the Haralson County Board of Health, said becoming part of the Highland Rivers system was a good opportunity for the whole county. It offers the promise of good and affordable mental healthcare for local residents. That not only benefits the clients but also their families, the communities they live in, the places they work.
Haralson Behavioral Health was struggling on its own, she said.
“in a lot of ways I felt like it was the same as when we had to close our clothing company. ... We just couldn’t compete,” Sewell said. “We were struggling from year to year saying, ‘OK, now how are we going to do this?’ ”
Money was always tight and at the same time, Haralson Behavioral Health had to compete for staff with bigger, better funded agencies. In addition, being so small the local clinic didn’t have the resources to offer some of the programs that systems like Highland Rivers could, she said.
“Mental health is becoming more and more of an issue, and not just in Haralson County,” Sewell said. “We wanted to offer the most and the best that we could for the county residents. ... (This partnership) offered the most promise for the future.”
According to a statement released by the agency, Highland Rivers has recently consolidated both Haralson and Cobb counties into its 11-county service area.
“The new Highland Rivers Behavioral Health is the largest community service board in Georgia,” according to the written statement.
The Haralson County Commission has supported Haralson Behavioral Health with an annual contribution. Last year that was $90,000, said County Clerk Alison Palmer. She said the commissioners were looking at allocating the same amount in the upcoming budget beginning on July 1.
But the bulk of the agency’s money comes from state and federal dollars including Medicaid and Medicare and funding from the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Brown said.
For more information about the services offered call 770-537-2367 or the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225.
