There's just something about the gloaming between seasons here that is also downright gloomy. When winter hangs over the skies like a bloated ghost, or summer moons linger with its oppressive heavy blanket as if it thinks it's Savannah or something. Have you ever been to Savannah in August or September? By then, the mosquitoes are so heavy with human blood, their bellies are dragging the ground. I can't even imagine what it was like before the advent of air conditioning down there. It was bad enough up here in the ole' Piedmont, though we really didn't know any different, if the truth be told.

But you can't stay gloomy when there's a baby involved. We knew that a grandson was on the horizon and that his Mama was pert-near beside herself to get him on out here with the rest of us. Our son, Jesse and she had had quite the trial of getting him to fruition. They have three hale and hearty children: Eden, 9, Titus, 7 and Tate, 6. They tried and lost four dear babies in the last year before the Lord brought this little boy. They tell you not to be anxious, not to worry, and to trust the Lord. We all say those things. But to walk in it and be at peace is quite another thing.

