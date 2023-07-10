Recently Carroll County Deputies who are assigned to School Resource attended a week-long summer camp with a group of students who are transitioning from 5th to 6th grade. Camp Pineland is a camp located in LaGrange, Georgia that is funded by the Georgia Sheriff’s Association. While at Camp Pineland students are taught lessons from our E.A.G.L.E. curriculum. In between lessons the students enjoyed activities such as camping, fishing, canoeing, swimming, arts and crafts, games, visits from the Army National Guard helicopter and the local Fire Department who helped our kids beat the heat by spraying them with their fire hose.