She was the backbone of our family. She had a 3rd-grade education, dropping out to help her mother keep house, what with four younger siblings and an alcoholic father. Times were different then during the Depression out on Sand Mountain.
“This scar right here,” she said once to me, pointing just at the tip of her nose, “is from Daddy chopping wood.” She looked down at a bowl of pintos, grabbed the yellow plastic ladle and gently stirred them. “He’d been drinking most of the day.”
She sniffed and adjusted her “I Love Jesus” lapel pin. She never mentioned that story again. I was 16.
And speaking of the Man Above, well, the lot of us would all sit together on one pew, right side, 3rd row behind the organ and the communion table: “In Remembrance of Him”. She’d always sneak me a piece of Wrigley’s Big Red wrapped in silver foil between the chorus of “Amazing Grace” from the redback hymnal and the first verse of “The Unclouded Day” from a copy of Mull’s Singing Convention Number 4.
And, boy howdy, did she believe in the power of prayer. Yes, indeed: unceasing prayers along with phone calls when I was down in the dumps or sideways, hugs that felt like a blanket fresh from the dryer on a cold January morning, and the skillet burger (burgers that beat any fast-food joint!), garnished with chopped onions and fried in Wesson oil deep enough to give be a coronary before I reached middle school. She would
slap that meat and onions between two pieces of Colonial white bread, and I dined like a prince.
And if you don’t know what chocolate gravy is, my friend, then you have missed out. It was always best served with a cold biscuit.
I can still see her hands kneading the dough. She didn’t have a recipe for these biscuits. Never held a measuring cup or teaspoon or tablespoon. She made her biscuits and her love the same way: from scratch.
It was a Sunday afternoon. Church and then after-church lunch. Lord, have mercy. She always made a spread that would feed the entire Mountain View community. Fried chicken, pintos that had soaked overnight, turnip greens, cracklin’ cornbread, fried apple pies, and sweet tea.
Myra Beth traveled back home with me one Sunday. She’d been back a half dozen times or so. The family LOVED her - and, by howdy, she especially loved her. She even asked Myra Beth and me one time immediately following grace at the dinner table - in front of the entire Biddle clan and the Almighty - when we were having her some grandkids. Now, I can’t recall the Sunday exactly, but it was before we were in the family way.
My Dad, being the Southern Baptist deacon and all, vainly attempted to intercede. One look from her sealed his lips up tighter than those lions’ mouths in the den with Daniel that time.
“Well,” she hesitated a bit, and glanced at my Dad, “The Lord will understand my plea.”
And, not quite a month of Sundays after, when the family had up and gone home after dinner, Myra Beth and I were there with her. With the table cleared, the dishes washed, and my Paw-Paw sawing logs to the Braves game on the tube, Myra Beth asked her if she would like her nails painted.
She was mighty tired. Mighty tired. The lines in her face showed the years. Her hands ached. Gout can be crippling. Her ankles were bigger than gourds. Modern medicine sometimes just did not do the trick.
A TBS commercial break after the bottom of the fifth of the Braves game caused me to turn my attention to the kitchen table. I sat and watched for the next 30 minutes or so, as Myra painted each one of her nails a pinkish-red hue to match her Sunday-meeting dress. It was a simple task, yet so thoughtful and loving. Myra Beth snapped our picture together immediately afterwards. If you look closely, you’ll see her fresh, pink nails. You can see a smile, too, through the tiredness, through the pain.
It was at that moment I recalled the “when-are-y’all -having-me-some-grandkids” quote. And, as sure as I’m typing these words, I knew. I just knew I’d be marrying that pretty Alabama girl who just painted her nails and snapped our picture.
And, dadgummit, I’m just thankful for all of the memories. There reside many more than just these few, precious ones that I recall just like the words to the songs from those red back and Mull’s Singing Convention hymnals. But, I’m especially thankful for the unceasing prayers. The unceasing love.
I can still hear her voice. She talks to me everyday. I hear her most often on holidays and special occasions like today. Today - May 6th - is her birthday. It’s when I hear her the most. She says she’s proud of me. Proud that I “married up.”
Oh, and she’s really proud of her two great-grand girls.
Indeed.
You see, my Granny’s been gone for almost 23 years now. Still, her hands guide her favorite (and only) grandson all these many years later.
And, for that, friends, I am thankful. Lord knows where I’d be without them.
Jameson Biddle is a proud girl dad, loving husband, literature teacher, storyteller, back-pew Lutheran, and connoisseur of fine books, coffee, and spirits.
