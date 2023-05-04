She was the backbone of our family. She had a 3rd-grade education, dropping out to help her mother keep house, what with four younger siblings and an alcoholic father. Times were different then during the Depression out on Sand Mountain.

“This scar right here,” she said once to me, pointing just at the tip of her nose, “is from Daddy chopping wood.” She looked down at a bowl of pintos, grabbed the yellow plastic ladle and gently stirred them. “He’d been drinking most of the day.”

