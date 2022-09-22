That Friday in early April was overcast, but pleasant. Folks were milling about the parking lot and near the memorial garden as I pulled into my typical parking spot. I was running a bit late, oversleeping because I was winding up my Spring break. You see, it was clean-up day at Grace Lutheran.

“Hey, Jamie! So good to see you! Glad you’re here,” Mrs. Sandy said to me, her welcoming wave and beaming smile always do wonders for my soul.

Trending Videos