That Friday in early April was overcast, but pleasant. Folks were milling about the parking lot and near the memorial garden as I pulled into my typical parking spot. I was running a bit late, oversleeping because I was winding up my Spring break. You see, it was clean-up day at Grace Lutheran.
“Hey, Jamie! So good to see you! Glad you’re here,” Mrs. Sandy said to me, her welcoming wave and beaming smile always do wonders for my soul.
Truth is, that’s the way I’ve always been greeted here.
As I continued up the sidewalk, taking a left to enter the fellowship hall door, I noticed a blue, handmade piece of construction paper hanging to my left on a partition. At first glance, one would think it a Bingo card of sequential numbers without a sprinkling of letters from the alphabet, perfectly written to 85. Two-thirds of those numbers – 68 – were crossed off.
“Hey, young man! The ladies sure have been working on those quilts,” Mr. Bob said to me, as his outstretched hand welcomed me, much like when I first walked into the narthex a little over 5 years ago.
“The work they do is simply amazing! I used to watch my Granny meticulously piece together a quilt. I just don’t think I’d have the patience,” I responded.
Mrs. Sandy spied me perusing the homemade chart and said, “Jamie, we sew the quilt tops at home. I like to add some bright fabric to the quilt tops to give them some color and more interest. We can use any pattern we want to make the tops,” she beams, like a proud mother speaking of her child.
Shoot, I can’t even sew up my own britches, I thought.
Lutheran World Relief started this program in 1945, helping families throughout a Europe torn apart by the evils of war. Today, an average of 300,000 quilts are given throughout the world to people in need. Unlike today’s banter across social media platforms, no one here enquires about immigration status. Mrs. Carole, who also helps quilt those tops, told me that the quilts are for “our neighbors who need them.”
That’s enough to make a liturgical Lutheran have a shouting spell.
“The women of Grace Lutheran have participated in this quilting ministry for about 22 years,” Mrs. Marilyn, also an integral member of the quilting group, told me. “The three of us, along with Mrs. Carol, make our quilt tops at home. Several of our friends outside of Grace also give us finished quilt tops, too.”
The Lutheran World Relief website states that the quilts “can be used as warm bedding, simple tents or floor coverings. Each one reflects God's loving presence in a world rife with suffering.”
Simple tents or floor coverings. I recalled something about the least of these.
Twice a month, beginning in October and ending in May, the ladies hold quilting bees in our fellowship hall, furnishing the backing, batting, and yarns used to tie the quilts by hand with the help of others – Annelle, Berti, Lois, Lynette, and Teri. The hem is sewn around the edges by a sewing machine. Hemming is Mrs. Marilyn’s job. She has her own table and machine.
There is something sacred in watching their nimble hands piece together the tops and work the yarn. The ailments of age are forgotten, left on the stoop outside the fellowship hall door. This is not something you see every day, every moment. No, the work of their hands is akin to preparing the elements for communion. You see God in every minute detail.
All of the quilts, which totaled 84 by the end of May, were brought into the sanctuary, neatly draped over the pews, and were blessed during a worship service before being boxed up. Ms. Lois leads this effort:
“We have a scale that we weigh the quilts as they are packed. Once the box reaches near 40 lbs., we print a label with a barcode, number of quilts, and the weight, which goes inside the box. A duplicate barcoded label is also taped to the outside of the box. We are able to see track the destination of each box.” She has an infectious smile.
I’ve helped pack them before, which is my extent of quilting. Let’s just say I’ve been trained by the best group of quilters on this side of the Jordan.
For a few moments on that early Friday morning, I had forgotten about our clean-up day. I was led by the hands of Grace to recall our purpose in life, which can be found in answers to questions posed by our pastor, Dennis Mims, in a recent sermon: Does Grace Lutheran love Jesus? Do we, as followers of Christ, love our each other? And, will we love our neighbor without preconditions?
These ladies let their hands be their testimony, their sermon to a world in need.
And that, my friends, will preach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.