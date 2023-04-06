The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Tomorrow are looking for new leadership after the announcement that Karen Handel is stepping down.
According to an email from Carroll Tomorrow Board Chairman Loy Howard, who also serves as Tanner Health System president and CEO, Handel decided not to renew her contract with Carroll Tomorrow.
"We thank her for her service to Carroll Tomorrow, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, and the community," the email stated.
Brian Dill has been appointed to serve as Interim President/CEO, Carroll Tomorrow/Carroll County Chamber of Commerce effective immediately. Dill currently serves as Senior Vice President of External Affairs for Tanner Health System and previously served as Senior Vice President of Global Commerce for Carroll Tomorrow from 2011-2015.
"We thank you for your patience and support during this transition period and our goal is to continue to bring you high value, professional programming from both organizations," the email stated.
"While Karen was President and CEO of Carroll Tomorrow and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, workforce and local industry were important focal points," said Jill Duncan, current Chamber Chair. "We are grateful for her support and leadership in these areas. We wish her the best in her next chapter."
Handel issued a statement late Thursday afternoon.
"I’ve made the difficult decision not to renew my contract with Carroll Tomorrow and the Chamber," Handel said. "My time has been among the most rewarding of my career, but after much soul searching, I am confident that this is the right time to turn the page. Not only can I pursue new challenges, I will have the time needed in the short term to deal with a family matter."
Handel said she was proud of the progress that’s been made in strengthening both organizations. During her tenure, Carroll Tomorrow helped to create over 1,300 new jobs and fuel more than $220 Million in capital investments in 2022. Its most recent capital campaign raised over $5.3 Million, far exceeding the $4.2 million goal and brought in a dozen new investors. The Chamber’s membership has grown significantly to over 670, membership retention is over 90%, and member engagement is at an all-time high.
"Yet, there remains much more to do, and that work requires multi-year efforts with a leader who can be committed for many years to come" Handel added. "With this backdrop, I felt that stepping down now provides he opportunity to recruit the next CEO who can invest long-term in fulfilling the missions of both organizations."
"I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of these organizations, for the talented team, and for the many new and lasting friendships. Steve and I love Carroll County and have made our home here, so you’ll be seeing us around … just look for me in jeans, a t-shirt and sneakers for the next few months instead of a skirt, red jacket and pearls."
Reactions to her departure came from community leaders throughout the area, including past Chamber Chairman and current Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus and Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason.
"I want to personally thank Karen Handel for her guidance and mentorship during my year as chairman of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce," Albertus said in a statement. "Mrs. Handel helped move the organization forward through her tireless work ethic and statewide connections. Our community certainly benefited from her time here. I hope the health situation in her family improves. I appreciate her dedication to help in a time of need."
"I enjoyed working with Ms. Handel and wish her the best," Mayor Cason said.
Carroll County Commission Chair Michelle Morgan echoed Cason's comments.
"I enjoyed working with Karen and wish her well," Morgan said.
Handel was a figure on both the state and national levels before taking her post in Carroll County in July, 2021. After serving as Georgia's Secretary of State, she ran for governor in 2010, losing narrowly to former Gov. Nathan Deal in the Republican primary.
Also, she then had a controversial role with the Susan G. Komen organization, a breast cancer charity. In 2017, she won a special election to represent the state’s Sixth Congressional District but lost the seat in 2018 to Democrat Lucy McBath. In November 2020, she lost again to McBath in a rematch challenge.
