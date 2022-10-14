Karen Handel, President and CEO of the Carrollton Chamber of Commerce, was the featured speaker at a recent meeting of the Carrollton Golden K Kiwanis Club.
She spoke in support of the upcoming vote on the Carrollton Redevelopment Referendum.
The speaking engagement is one of many in Handel's near future in support of the referendum.
Handel said that passing the referendum will help upgrade the Maple Street Corridor, the Adamson Square District, and the Bankhead Block without raising taxes.
"It will help bring interest in new development and business development to our city," Handel told the crowd. "The Chamber of Commerce is in favor of this referendum for the good of Carrollton."
At its recent meeting, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted unanimously to actively support the referendum on the Nov. 8 general election ballot that authorizes the City of Carrollton to exercise redevelopment tools under the Redevelopment Powers Law, including the creation of Tax Allocation Districts (known as TADs).
James (Jay) Gill, the Chamber’s Immediate past chairman, said, “This referendum for redevelopment tools is crucial to the City’s plans to revitalize and upgrade the Maple Street Corridor, the Adamson Square District, and other distressed areas in the city. “
Gill noted that with these tools, Carrollton will be better positioned to attract high-end development, including more restaurants, retail, family entertainment and other amenities.
“We encourage the citizens of Carrollton to support this referendum and vote ‘YES’ on November 8,” Gill said.
Handel will speak to several more groups in the coming weeks leading to the November vote including Villa Rica Rise and Shine on Wednesday at 8 a.m., Coffee and Conversations at the Chamber on Thursday as well as Rotary at Sunset Hills on Oct. 25 at 11:30 a.m. and Rotary Dawnbreakers 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 26. Her final talk will be at Lions Club at noon on Oct. 27.
