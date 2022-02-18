In a wide ranging summary of objectives in her role as president and CEO of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Karen Handel addressed members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club at their weekly luncheon Friday and highlighted some of her primary goals in leading the non-profit organization.
Handel, the former U.S. House Representative and Georgia Secretary of State, began by asking which members of the group were having difficulties in hiring new employees. Several people in the audience raised their hands.
"We need to take a real deep dive into what kind of talent we do have, what our industries need, and how we are going to build that out," she said.
Several members of the Carrollton High Key Club were present, and Handel took the opportunity to single them out in one of her remarks.
"We need to have a community in which they want to stay and be our next generation of leaders," Handel noted.
She cited the local school systems, the University of West Georgia and West Georgia Technical College for having diverse curricula and for producing the type of graduates needed by businesses and industries, especially by companies that are looking to re-locate or build new facilities.
Chambers of Commerce and development authorities in all communities work together to attract new industries and business, and Handel said it is a highly competitive arena.
Although she did not specify the name of the business, Handel did note that a "company up in Villa Rica just inked a deal with Space-X" and that more details would be forthcoming.
SpaceX designs, manufactures and launches the world's most advanced spacecraft and rockets and utilizes a myriad of suppliers.
Handel spoke of the highly competitive nature of attracting new business and industry to a county, and said she is looking for ways to better promote what the area has to offer.
"I am working with Dr. Joey Smith, an economist at the University of West Georgia, in getting a real-time view of what the income level is for our county," she explained, "because what we have available right now needs to be redefined."
She said that large chains, restaurants, and grocery stores focus on two things when making decisions on where to build new facilities: the number of rooftops in the area and the income level.
"In regard to the income level, considering that there are probably 3,000 college students and their incomes are included (in the census statistical data) that figure appears to be a lot lower than what it actually is," she explained.
The availability of land is also an issue, Handel said.
"An industry with 2-3,000 employees will need 1,500 to 2,000 acres on which to build, but I personally think our area needs three or four 500-acre development parks," she stated.
She said that holding properties such as the Buffalo Creek Complex has available acreage and that some people say, "Hey, get something in there right now!"
"However, I think we have to be picky, choosey and patient, and patience is a virtue when it comes to attracting industries," she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.