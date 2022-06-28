The University of West Georgia Department of Athletics continued to solidify their strength and conditioning room on Monday, as they announced the hiring of Zac Hancock as the Wolves’ Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach.
Hancock, who served as the Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistant the past two years, joins Head Strength Coach Logan Frey after completing his Master’s degree in Education this May.
“I am most excited about continuing to work with the great athletes and coaches at UWG and continuing to build a great culture in the strength and conditioning program,” said Hancock.
Hailing from Dallas, GA, Hancock got his start in strength and conditioning as a student assistant for West Georgia, before transitioning to graduate assistant and finally full-time assistant, accumulating four years of collegiate strength and conditioning experience and two years of private training experience.
During his time with the Wolves, the Dallas, Ga. native worked directly with the Women’s Soccer and Golf programs, contributing to the first Conference Championship appearance in UWG Soccer history in 2021 and a Conference Championship for UWG Golf that same year.
Along with Women’s Soccer and Golf, Hancock has worked hands on with Football, Baseball, Tennis, Men’s Golf, Women’s Basketball, and Cheer over his four years at West Georgia.
