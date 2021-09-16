UWG Athletics will honor the best and the brightest in the history of the program this weekend with the Hall of Fame Game as 18th-ranked Wolves football takes on 22nd-ranked Delta State at University Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.
This weekend will be the largest induction ceremony that the UWG Athletic Hall of Fame has ever hosted, with the 2020 class and the 2021 class set for induction at halftime of Saturday's football game. The two classes combined feature six athletes from football and one each from baseball, men's basketball, women's golf, and men's golf.
In addition, numerous greats across all sports from the history of UWG Athletics will be in attendance as the university will pay tribute to the path they paved for the current athletes at UWG.
Wolves move up
Following a complete dismantling of Morehouse last Saturday, the West Georgia Wolves football squad has cracked the top-20, coming in at 18th this week in the AFCA Division II Coaches' Poll.
West Georgia (2-0) jumps from 24th to 18th, and remains one of three ranked Gulf South Conference teams, with all three of those now being ranked inside the top-20.
The Argonauts of West Florida remain the top team in the country after a 63-14 win over Southwest Baptist. Valdosta State jumped to number four after a lopsided victory at Virginia Union and a loss by previously third-ranked Minnesota State.
A fourth GSC team, West Alabama, received votes in this week's poll.
In the d2football.com poll, which had the Wolves at 22nd after week one, West Georgia checked in at number 20 this week.
The Wolves host unranked Delta State this week at home for the GSC opener. The Statesmen are unbeaten on the year and visit Carrollton on Saturday at 6 p.m.
