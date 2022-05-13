Amare Hall is now the long-jump record holder for both Carrollton High School and the entire state of Georgia for class 6A. He was also part of a record-breaking first-place 4x200 relay team that will move into finals today.
Following Hall’s record-breaking long jump performance, head track coach Jimmy Sorrells said, “He set a goal, he had his mind set on what he was going to do, and he did it.”
“Being able to break the all-time record for the school, by a fantastic athlete Reggie Brown, and break a class 6A record, I mean, what more can I say. It’s unbelievable. I’m extremely proud,” the coach said.
Hall broke the record on his sixth and final jump of the afternoon. His first attempt measured 20-8.75. His second attempt would have won him the state title with a mark of 23-8. The second place finisher was Rashun Fountain from Heritage in Conyers, Ga. who jumped a distance of 23-6.25.
Hall kept going. His third attempt was a bit shorter at 22-7.50. Then, his fourth and fifth attempts were both foul jumps. Hall faced the adversity in style, as his next jump measured 24-9.25, more than a foot further than his previous jump. With that, Hall was both a state champion and a state record holder.
That was not Hall’s only accomplishment of the day. The 4x200 meter relay team made up of Hall, Dontavius Barker, Kayvion Copeland and Jaylen Marsh also broke a school record at the state meet in the qualifiers. The team combined for a time of 1:26.08, breaking away from the competition and placing themselves at the top of Carrollton’s all-time leaderboard for the 4x200.
The team will compete in the finals for the 4x200 today at 1:10 p.m.
