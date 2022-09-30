Cam Vaughn

Cam Vaughn had four passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and three interceptions in a 56-0 rout of Midtown on Thursday. Before the game even began, Vaughn led the state of Georgia in rushing yardage.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

TEMPLE — An Atlanta City Schools’ mandate to hold any extra-curricular activities scheduled for Friday on Thursday necessitated Temple’s homecoming date against the Midtown Knights to be held 23 and a half hours earlier than originally scheduled.

After Temple’s 56-0 whipping of the Knights, Midtown may have just rather not made the trip.

Trending Videos