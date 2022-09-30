TEMPLE — An Atlanta City Schools’ mandate to hold any extra-curricular activities scheduled for Friday on Thursday necessitated Temple’s homecoming date against the Midtown Knights to be held 23 and a half hours earlier than originally scheduled.
After Temple’s 56-0 whipping of the Knights, Midtown may have just rather not made the trip.
While students and the Temple community celebrated homecoming with a parade and the homecoming court, the Tigers were busy taking care of business on the field.
Cam Vaughn shined on both sides of the football throwing for four touchdowns, rushing for another and snagging three interceptions on defense.
As could be expected from a broken routine, both teams started slowly. In fact, neither team achieved a first down on their opening possessions.
The first first-down of the game was the first touchdown of the game. With 4:59 to play in the first quarter Cam Vaughn raced around the right edge for a 79-yard touchdown run.
The two-point conversion put the Tigers up 8-0.
It took less than two minutes for Vaughn to make a play on defense. After two tips by Manny Watkins and Abraham Kight of a Midtown pass, Vaughn found the handle and intercepted the football on a dive at the Knights’ 38.
On the first offensive play from there, Dilon McCoy sprinted to the end zone nearly untouched Vaughn’s two-point run put the Tigers up 16-0.
Vaughn got his second pick of the night early in the second quarter. After a horse-collar penalty, Temple started on their own 28.
On the their third play of the drive, Vaughn broke away for 38 yards around right end. After a delay penalty, Vaughn found Daniel Long for a 24-yard TD pass. With 7:35 to go in the first half, the Tigers enjoyed a 23-0 lead after the extra point from Beckham Tull.
J.D. Penson padded the Tigers’ lead on a 55-yard run around right end. Tull’s extra point pushed Temple’s lead to 30-0.
Vaughn’s third interception of the night came with 1:45 to go in the half.
He capped off the half with a 22-yard TD pass to Tristan Vaughn. After the PAT failed, the Tigers enjoyed a 36-0 lead at halftime.
A 43-yard strike from Vaughn to McClann Metayer with seven minutes to play in the third exacerbated the rout. Vaughn added another TD pass to Jace Glenn with 2:25 to go in the third, and in the final minute and a half, an unforced Midtown fumble rolled into the end zone and was pounced on by Tez Scott.
The Tigers will get an extra day off to go along with their bye week before traveling to Lamar County on Oct. 14. The Tigers have another open week on Oct. 21 before hosting Heard County on Oct. 28 in the 2022 home finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.