Hal Lee Cash, age 78, of Waco, passed away December 21, 2022, at Tanner Hospital in Bremen. He was born in Heflin, Alabama on January 2, 1944, the son of the late Arthur Lee Cash and Mae Belle Hamm Cash. He and his wife, Brenda were married 61 years. He was a retired mechanic and a member of Tallapoosa Church of Christ.

Besides his parents, Mr. Cash is preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Denise Blanck, a grandson, Ethan Blanck, and a niece, Leyla Hassler.

