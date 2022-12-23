Hal Lee Cash, age 78, of Waco, passed away December 21, 2022, at Tanner Hospital in Bremen. He was born in Heflin, Alabama on January 2, 1944, the son of the late Arthur Lee Cash and Mae Belle Hamm Cash. He and his wife, Brenda were married 61 years. He was a retired mechanic and a member of Tallapoosa Church of Christ.
Besides his parents, Mr. Cash is preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Denise Blanck, a grandson, Ethan Blanck, and a niece, Leyla Hassler.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Juanita Cash; children, Chris Cash (Sonia) of Waco, Mike Cash (Cherise) of Carrollton, Rob Cash of Waco; son -in-law, Erik Blanck (Mary) of Waco; sister, Caffey Smith (Danny) of Carrollton; grandchildren, Josh Cash (Tara), Jake Cash (Anna Lynne), Nick Cash (Ashton), Micah Cash (Kayce), Leigh Cooper (Steven), Ashton Blanck, Alex Mahle (Chris) Katie Amos(Reagan) great-grandchildren, Asa Cash, Libby Mae Cash, Wyatt Cash, Rylee Jane Cash, Graysen Cooper, Easton Cash, Asher Cash, Deacon Cash and Camdyn Cash.
Services will be conducted Monday, December 26, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Minister Ron Nation and Minister Chad Dollahite officiating. Micah Cash, Nick Cash, Jake Cash, Steven Cooper, Graysen Cooper, and Josh Cash will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 26, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations please be made to the Ethan Blanck Memorial Scholarship Fund, Bremen Educational Foundation 504 Laurel Street Bremen, GA 30110.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
