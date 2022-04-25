Carroll Tomorrow’s leadership has chosen Travis Haggard to serve as vice president of economic development. The announcement was made this week by Karen Handel, president and chief executive officer of the public-private partnership.
Beginning in 2016, Haggard served as vice president of business development retention and expansion with the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce in Texas. He also served as executive director of the Keith County Area Development in Ogallala, Nebraska, and economic development coordinator for the City of Ogallala.
“Travis will bring a fresh approach to economic development for our area,” according to Handel. “He has proven, successful experiences of working with new projects looking for locations and existing industries who are the heartbeat of any community. His knowledge in the areas of marketing, site selection, project analysis, and presentation skills impressed our team.”
Established in 2001, Carroll Tomorrow is a unique countywide public-private economic development organization that serves as the staff for Carroll County’s four industrial development authorities. In concert with city and county leaders, the organization works closely with state economic developers and site selection consultants to support expansion of existing business and recruit new companies to the area. The economic development initiative is a “one-stop-shop” for businesses seeking growth opportunities.
While in Wichita Falls, Haggard was a part of the economic development team that attracted $160 million in capital investment and 2,000 new jobs to the metropolitan statistical area. He also designed and implemented a comprehensive business retention and expansion program for the Wichita Falls Chamber, including a strategic visitation program designed to foster and strengthen relationships with companies and stakeholders.
Other programs Haggard was a part of in Wichita Falls included manufacturer’s consortiums, stakeholder roundtables, industry tours, and Made in the Falls marketing campaign.
Haggard earned a Bachelor of Science – Business Administration with Real Estate, Marketing and Finance emphasis from the University of Nebraska. He also is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute.
“I have focused on relocating to Georgia for the past year or so primarily due to the state being named the ‘top state for doing business’ for eight consecutive years,” Haggard said. “When the Carroll Tomorrow position became available, I started doing my research on the community and its leadership – both of which are very impressive. I look forward to becoming a part of the Carroll Tomorrow team and the community.”
Haggard’s first day at Carroll Tomorrow is set for May 2.
Carroll Tomorrow engaged The Chason Group to lead the executive search process. The firm, which is Georgia based, specializes in executive searches for economic development organizations, chambers of commerce, foundations, and other non-profits.
