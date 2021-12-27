Hope for the Journey, a nonprofit aimed to empower women diagnosed with breast cancer, has assisted over 300 women throughout West Georgia.
Rosie Holley, Founder and President of Hope for the Journey (H4TJ), began this nonprofit after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003.
Since recovery, Rosie has dedicated herself to the Carroll County community and those suffering from breast cancer.
Holley is currently an active member of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Greater Haralson County Chamber, Douglas County Chamber, Women’s Business Alliance, Carrollton Civic Woman’s Club, Carrollton Dawnbreakers Rotary Club, and American Business Women’s Association.
Programs within H4TJ include providing financial assistance, counseling, spiritual support, and insightful knowledge through active support groups and community resources.
The nonprofit depends on fundraising efforts, private and institutional donors in order to provide support to the women and families it serve.
“Our major fundraiser is the Luncheon in Pink, which is held in October,” said Holley. “We hold other fundraisers, but the past two years we had to cancel because of COVID.
“However, we do plan hold an event in the Spring of 2022.”
Originally from the Carrollton area, Holley graduated Mount Zion High School. After high school, Holley said she took a few courses at West Georgia College for a brief period of time before getting married at 19 and having a child at 20.
Holley told the Times-Georgian on Monday that she started to get her mammograms at the age of 35 being that breast cancer ran in her family, and that her mother died from it at the age of 68.
“I knew the warning signs of cancer because I worked as a CNA with hospice patients,” said Holley. “And because my mom passed from it I started to get my mammograms at 35.
“I like getting my mammograms during my birth month in January. So, I remember going to get my mammogram and everything was fine. I celebrated my birthday and clean mammogram.”
Shortly after her doctor’s visit, Holley said she noticed a lump on her breast while she was performing a self-exam on herself.
“A few months later, I found a lump,” said Holley. “I saw it there, but it didn’t bother me. It wouldn’t go away, and it kept going.
“I decided to go back in. When the results came back, the doctors asked for me to come inside the office.”
Holley said before she was given her results back, she had already knew that it wasn’t good.
“When I came back to the office, the practitioner was examining me then she asked for the doctor to come into the room,” said Holley.
“When the doctor came in, they gave each other a look and I knew it wasn’t good. Just from that look. That’s what I got paid to do. Take people to the doctor, watch the doctors, and talk to the doctors.”
Holley told the Times-Georgian on Monday that after her results came back, she decided not to tell her family, only her husband.
“My sons were young at the time,” said Holley. “I didn’t want to tell them because I didn’t know what they next year was going to bring.
“I just wanted to have one more good Christmas, so I didn’t tell them until afterwards.”
Holley said after telling her family and friends about her diagnosis, she had a community of people standing behind her.
“I went through some dark days,” said Holley. “But, when I told people about my diagnosis, the church stepped in, family and friends, and even the people from my husband’s job.
“And I think it was just a blessing that all of them was there for me.”
After going through rounds of chemo therapy, the cancer was gone by 2004, Holley said.
“Hope for the Journey came from my journey,” said Holley. “When I got well, God gave me the vision to start this nonprofit.
“It’s a grand thing to ring that bell once you have gone through chemo. And the emotional support that comes along with it is just so important because you can’t walk through this journey alone.”
Currently, H4TJ services Haralson, Heard, Carrollton, and Douglas County. But, Holley said she would like to service other areas.
“I see H4TJ continuing to grow so we can assist more women,” said Holley. “We have goals to reach, and we just want to get there.
“I would like to have someone take over the program following my succession plan, along with a dream team to help out.”
