It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of H. Lindy Rogers, of Griffin, Georgia on October 16, 2021. He was born January 11, 1945 to the late J.B. and Mae Rogers and is predeceased by brothers Harold, Gerald & Joe Rogers and sister Marthanel Ballard.
Lindy will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Virginia Rogers; son Wes Rogers and wife Anisa; grandchildren Harrison and Kate; sister Mary Maxwell and brother Randall Rogers; sisters in law Joann Rogers, Brenda Rogers and Patricia McClain; brother-in-law Russell Cunningham (Susan); stepmother in law Sarah Cunningham; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews as well as many special friends. If you were Lindy’s friend, you were his family and family was his world.
After graduating from Massey Business School, Lindy began his banking career with C&S Bank. As a member of the Army reserves, Lindy was called to active duty and served a year in Vietnam, afterward returning to C&S. In 1981, he chartered Tara State Bank in Clayton County and received a degree from University of Virginia Graduate School of Banking. Later, in 1994, Lindy founded Spectrum Financial Network Inc., which he entrusted to his son upon his retirement.
While in Clayton County, Lindy was very active in civic organizations – Kiwanis, Heart & Cancer associations, served on the Board at Clayton State College and the Clayton County Water Authority and served 2 years as President of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia.
An avid lover of horses, Lindy showed Tennessee Walking Horses, served two years as President of Georgia Walking Horses Association and owned the horse farm Sawtooth Stables. He also enjoyed restoring old trucks and cars. Lindy’s grandchildren were his pride and joy. The legacy of his passion for life will live on through them.
Family and friends were received locally at the family home located at 3730 West Ellis Road, Griffin, Georgia 30223 on Tuesday, October 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 20 at Rainwater Funeral Home, beginning at noon and funeral services, officiated by Rev. Darnell Teal, will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Sardis Baptist Church in Bowden.
Pallbearers will be: Jemel Thomas, Chad Cunningham, Cory Cunningham, Darrell Teal, Thomas Buckner and Fritz Sullens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood in remembrance of Lindy.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
