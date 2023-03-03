H. L. McCright, Jr. of Carrollton, Ga. passed away peacefully at his home, in the presence of his family, on March 2, 2023.
H.L. was born in Newnan, Ga. on April 27. 1934, the son of Henry L. McCright, Sr. and Nelle Hand McCright. He always expressed fondness of having grown up in Newnan and appreciated the support from family, friends, and community there.
He attended Newnan City Schools and graduated from Newnan High School in 1952. He was a four-sport athlete in football, basketball, tennis, and track. His greatest event in athletics was playing in the state football championship for Newnan against Valdosta High School in 1951. He was selected as a senior superlative by his classmates as the Wittiest in his class.
After high school he attended West Georgia College, where he participated in basketball and tennis. He was elected President of his sophomore class. After two years at West Georgia, he transferred to Georgia Southern, and received a B.S. degree in History in 1956. After graduation, H.L., or Coach as many called him, began his teaching and coaching career as a social studies and history teacher and football and wrestling coach at Druid Hills High School in Dekalb County. After several state championships in wrestling, he moved to Tucker High School in Dekalb County in 1959 to continue as a teacher and defensive line coach. In 1966, he accepted the position of head football coach and teacher at Central High School in Carrollton, where the Central Lions began their first winning seasons. In 1970, he transferred to Bowdon High School for one year as a teacher and coach.
After receiving his Master’s degree in Secondary Ed. from West Georgia College and certification in the course P.E.C.E. (Career Exploration Education) from the University of Georgia, he entered an 18-year career in the Carrollton City Schools system in 1971. He began as a teacher at Carrollton Junior High, where he remained through 1979. He then became principal of Maple Street School, where he retired in 1989. H.L. was a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church for 56 years. He was a member and former president of the Young Men's Bible Class, as well as former member of the Administrative Board, He served as a Sunday school teacher as well.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and attending University of Georgia football games. He also looked forward to the yearly summer vacation to the beach with his family, especially with the grandchildren. Other events special to him were the many high school class reunions he attended with his former athletes and students, as well those with his Newnan High classmates. He was well-known for his jam and jelly-making abilities and for delivering those to family and friends. He was a friend and advisor to many throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Rudine McCright, and sister-in-law Shirley McCright, and brother-in-law Bill Howard. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Beth Howard McCright, daughters Leigh (James) Crews of Carrollton, Carla (Andrew) Yonk of Cumming, and grandchildren Brian Crews, Marybeth Yonk, Susanna Yonk, and Ashleigh Crews. Also, his sister Martha (Steve) Morgan of Stone Mountain, brother Ronald McCright of Jackson, Miss., Charles (Barbara) McCright of Lilburn, sisters and brothers-in law: Marjorie and Bob Cole of Thomson, Ga., Doris and Ernest McClendon of Carrollton, and Vicki Howard of Thomson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 6. 2023 at 1 p.m. at Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Newnan, Georgia.
Honorary pallbearers will be former athletes and students.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carrollton First United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 206 Newnan Street, Carrollton, Ga 30117; Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation, 164 Independence Drive, Carrollton, Ga 30117; or Tanner Hospice, P.O. Box 1136, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
