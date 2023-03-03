H.L. McCright

H. L. McCright, Jr. of Carrollton, Ga. passed away peacefully at his home, in the presence of his family, on March 2, 2023.

H.L. was born in Newnan, Ga. on April 27. 1934, the son of Henry L. McCright, Sr. and Nelle Hand McCright. He always expressed fondness of having grown up in Newnan and appreciated the support from family, friends, and community there. 

