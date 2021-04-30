Mr. H.J. Kemp, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on April 29, 2021. He was 95.
Mr. Kemp was born on December 11, 1925, in Atlanta to the late Herbert Hamilton and Gina Lovvorn Kemp. He was retired from Southwire and was a member of Ranburne First Baptist Church. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Magdalene Lowery Kemp.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Milton Mitchell, his grandsons and their spouses, Stacy and Norma Lovvorn, Greg and Serina Lovvorn, and Ty and Jennifer Mitchell; his great-grandchildren and their spouses, Austin Hensley, Allie and Tyler Canavan, Brennae Lovvorn, Justin and Ashley Mitchell, Taylor and Tanner Mowery, Bryce Fornal, Chris Harless, and James Harless; and his great-great-grandchildren, Matthew Canavan, Stacy Canavan, and Mason Mitchell.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. James Benefield and Bro. Lonnie Skinner will officiate. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Kemp, Steve Kemp, Greg Lovvorn, Stacy Lovvorn, Ty Mitchell, and Tyler Canavan. Interment will be held at Cleburne Memory Gardens.
Prior to the services on Sunday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
