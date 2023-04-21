H. Butch Carson, 80, of Terre Haute died in Regional Hospital on April 16, 2023. He was born on May 8, 1942, in Vincennes to Molly and H. Shine Carson. He retired after many years of service with both Columbia Records and Sony Music. Butch was an avid golfer who played at Rea Park and Geneva Hills. He also loved IU basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Butch was survived by his wife Gwen, a son Tory (Lori(, a daughter Stacey Nguyen, a sister Barb Claycomb (Bill), 5 grandchildren; Ian, Sydney, Crystal, Dustin and Amanda. 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; his canine companion, Mocha, and other extended family and friends. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Molly and H. Shine Carson; 2 sisters Vivian Carson and Hazel Greentree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.