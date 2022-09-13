Henry Bradford “H.B.” Phillips, 82, of Waco, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
He was born
June 7, 1940, in Buncombe, to the
late James Brad Phillips and Vinnie Elvira Bearden
Phillips. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death
by his beloved wife, Linda McWhorter Phillips; daughter, Pam Wright; son, Ricky Phillips; half-sister, Dean Day; and half-brother, Carmel “Buck” Phillips.
H.B. was the type
of person who never met a stranger. He liked to introduce himself by saying, “I’m H.B... Hungry & Broke!” The consummate salesman, H.B. enjoyed long
and successful careers with the Warren Sewell Clothing Company in Bremen, and Hoover-Hanes Rubber Corp in Tallapoosa.
He was a life-long member of the Antioch Baptist Church, and loved his church family and Buncombe community; and enjoyed spending much of his time with his coffee-drinking buddies at the Georgia Diner, where they came up with solutions to most of the world’s major problems. Many referred to him as
the “Mayor of Buncombe.”
H.B. loved sports
and watching the Braves, and was a great athlete in his younger years, playing basketball on the legendary teams at West Haralson High School, as well as baseball at Buncombe, West Haralson, and later the Sewell Factory team in Bremen. He was a terrific story-teller, and often told the story of his baseball coach putting him in to pitch late in a game against Steadman’s great player, Harold McWhorter, who promptly hit a homerun so far that
it “took seven throws
to get the ball back to the infield!”
After he retired,
H.B. liked telling people how tired
he would get from ironing clothes all day; and he would encourage friends to continue working, because he needed them to keep that money coming into
his Social Security plan. He could always be found at the ballpark for his grandkids’
ball games, where
he seemed to have
a never-ending supply of butterscotch candies to offer to anyone
who would take them. He was everyone’s idea of a fun and loving grandfather. Once
after hearing a news report of a ballplayer signing a multi-million dollar contract, he called his grandson, Brett, and told him
to “put those schoolbooks down
son, and get that glove and let’s go play some ball!”
H.B. loved grilling out, shelling pecans at his “pecan factory,” growing and eating watermelons, and making homemade ice cream. One of his favorite sayings while enjoying these activities was, “Now that’s what I like about the South!” H.B. loved Gospel music, especially his favorite group, The Inspirations, who sung two of his favorite songs, “Touring That City” and “When I Wake Up to Sleep No More.” His lifelong dream was realized
in January 2022, when the Inspirations performed at his home church of Antioch.
Those left to
cherish his memory include his son;
Vince Phillips of
Waco; grandson
and his spouse, Brett and Jessica Wright; their children, Stella Wright and Jackson Wright all of Waco; granddaughter and her spouse, Jenny and Andy Dunson of Kaysville, Utah; sister, Jeanne Durr of Waco; son-in-law, Johnny Wright of Tallapoosa; and special friend, Inez Pierce Wiggins of Bowdon.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at
4 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy McGuire and the
Rev. TJ Morgan officiating. Special music was performed by Johnny Wright, Randy Garrett, Randy Ellis and the Antioch Baptist Church Choir. Tara Robinson provided prelude music and accompanied the choir on the piano.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Andy Dunson,
Johnny Wright, Hunter Allred, Ryan Allred, Randy Ellis, Skyler Williams, Terry Hampton and Ryan Farmer. Honorary pallbearers were
H.B’s Georgia Diner Friends and Jerry McGuire. Interment followed in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kevin McAdams officiating.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.