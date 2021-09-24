Dr. Gwynne Walker, 73, died on Sept. 16, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Word of Faith Love Center, 2435 Ben Hill Road in Atlanta, Georgia.
Viewing will be on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW in Atlanta.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
