Gwinnett Marcia McGhee Ladson, a native of Bowdon, Georgia, died on April 8, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at noon at Christ Church Nashville, 15354 Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville, Tennessee.
Final arrangements entrusted to Lewis & Wright Funeral Directors, 2500 Clarksville Highway in Nashville. At the request of the family this is an announcement by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
