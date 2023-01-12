Ms. Gwendolyn Smith, age 64, of Carrollton,died on December 9, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel. 770-489-6751.

