Celebration of Life services for Pastor Gwendolyn Hendrix Thomas, age 69, wife of Dr. Charles “Chuck” Thomas, Pastor of Victory Tabernacle Ministries of Carrollton GA, will be held Friday, April 7, 2023, 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Rd., Carrollton GA, Rev. Cedric Duncan, Pastor; Rev. Bradley Bell, Officiating; Bishop Wiley Jackson, Eulogist. Interment, Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be held, Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Victory Tabernacle Ministries, 97 Glen Way, Carrollton, GA. Final Arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044

