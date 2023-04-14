Gwendol Bingham, age 81, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023. She was born November 12, 1941, in Paulding County, Ga, the daughter of the late Johnnie Henry Defnall and Mary White Defnall.
Gwen loved quilting, cooking and entertaining. Her home was always the hub for church and family activities. She worked as a licensed practical nurse for many years and was passionate about caring for others. She was also a faithful member of the Church of Christ and was active at the Plainview congregation in Jacks Creek, Tenn., and the Villa Rica congregation in Georgia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 21 years and the father of her children, Elbert Capes; her husband of 31 years, Larry Bingham; daughter, Regina Bingham; sister, Patricia Ann Parmer; and brother, Eddie Defnall.
Gwen leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters & sons-in-law: Regina & Patrick Gray, Renea & Tommy Morrow, and Rhonda & Joey Butler; son & daughter-in-law: John & Laura Bingham; sisters: Lorene Patterson and Shirley Stanley; grandchildren: Adam Gray, Erin Stewart, Michelle Morrow-Cheek, Lydia Stubblefield, and Emily Wilson; sixteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, with
Patrick Gray officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. A private family interment will be held in Carroll Memory Gardens on Monday, April 17, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made via check to:
Plainview Church of Christ
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
