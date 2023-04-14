Gwendol Bingham

Gwendol Bingham, age 81, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023. She was born November 12, 1941, in Paulding County, Ga, the daughter of the late Johnnie Henry Defnall and Mary White Defnall.

Gwen loved quilting, cooking and entertaining. Her home was always the hub for church and family activities. She worked as a licensed practical nurse for many years and was passionate about caring for others. She was also a faithful member of the Church of Christ and was active at the Plainview congregation in Jacks Creek, Tenn., and the Villa Rica congregation in Georgia.

