Gwen Riddle

Gwen Riddle, a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, and faithful follower of Christ, passed away on July 22, 2023, at the age of 66. She was born on January 12, 1957, to the late Henry and Elsie Pedigo of Carrollton, GA.

Gwen shared a beautiful and enduring love with her beloved husband Ronnie Riddle, whom she was married to for 47 remarkable years. Their marriage was a testament to their commitment, dedication, and unwavering support for one another. Their love story was an inspiration to all who knew them, and their bond will forever be cherished.