Gwen Riddle, a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, and faithful follower of Christ, passed away on July 22, 2023, at the age of 66. She was born on January 12, 1957, to the late Henry and Elsie Pedigo of Carrollton, GA.
Gwen shared a beautiful and enduring love with her beloved husband Ronnie Riddle, whom she was married to for 47 remarkable years. Their marriage was a testament to their commitment, dedication, and unwavering support for one another. Their love story was an inspiration to all who knew them, and their bond will forever be cherished.
As a mother, Gwen poured her heart and soul into raising her sons, Ryan( deceased),Dan, and Doug. She embraced her role with boundless love, patience, and grace. Gwen’s children were her greatest blessings, and she treasured every moment she spent nurturing them, guiding them, and watching them grow into the remarkable individuals they are today. Her love and devotion will forever be engraved in their hearts.
Gwen found immeasurable joy in being a grandmother. Her love for her grandchildren knew no bounds, and she embraced the role of a doting grandmother with open arms and a loving heart. She cherished every laugh, every hug, and every precious moment spent with them. Gwen’s legacy will live on through the love and lessons she shared with her adoring grandchildren.
Gwen’s faith in Jesus Christ was the foundation of her life. She found peace, strength, and purpose in her relationship with Him. Her devotion to her faith was evident in the way she lived her life and the kindness she extended to others. Gwen’s love for Jesus was contagious, and she openly shared her faith with those she encountered, leaving a lasting impact on their lives.
Gwen’s love for her family was immeasurable. She cherished family gatherings and was happiest when surrounded by her loved ones. Her warm and welcoming nature created an atmosphere of love, unity, and joy. Gwen’s presence radiated with love and compassion, and she had a special ability to make everyone feel valued and cherished.
In addition to her dedication to her family, Gwen was actively involved in her church community. She served as a shining example of Christ’s love through her acts of kindness, service, and genuine care for others. Gwen’s faith and commitment to Jesus will continue to inspire those whose lives she touched.
Gwen Riddle’s love, faith, and unwavering devotion will be deeply missed by her husband, Ronnie, her sons, Dan and Doug, daughter-in-law, Alicia Riddle; her beloved grandchildren Riley, Reese, Ryan, Ryder, Brody, Max; siblings, Debra Turner, Gayle and Ed Luksie, Henry Pedigo, Jr., Pam and Steve Dean, Scott and Carla Pedigo; mother-in-law, Betty Salman; brother-in-law, Donnie and Tracy Riddle; sisters-in-law, Lisa and Chris Mullinax, Kim Rampy and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry L. Pedigo and Elsie Willingham Pedigo; son, Ryan Riddle and brother-in-law, Don Turner. While our hearts ache with the loss of such an incredible person, we find peace in the memories we shared and the love she bestowed upon us.
A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Peeples and Mr. Charles Hipps officiating. Music will be by Bryant Turner.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday at Roopville Road Baptist Church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, as a reflection of Gwen’s heart for serving others.
May Gwen’s soul find eternal peace in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and may her memory continue to inspire and guide us all.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
