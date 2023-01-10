Mr. Gwen Caldwell, age 76 of Ephesus, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 16, 1946 in Ephesus, the son of the late Grady Caldwell and Erma Jordan Caldwell.
Gwen Caldwell will be remembered by many people in many different ways, because he was not your average man.
Some will remember him as a county commissioner since 1996, where he hasn’t had any challengers in many election cycles and holds the record of the longest serving commissioner in Heard County history. He was not a politician, but a statesman.
Many will remember him as the Deputy Sheriff from the early eighties, and finishing up his 30 plus year career as a part time policeman in our small little City of Ephesus.
Mostly, Gwen will be remembered as a farmer. He was business partners with his son, building a respectable farming enterprise that spanned the last 50 years. The list could go on and on, but truly he will be remembered as a loving father to his children and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Herman Caldwell and Jimmy Caldwell.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years Brenda Jackson Caldwell, children; Ralph and Kim Caldwell, Ann Caldwell and Lisa Pope, Amanda Caldwell, all of Ephesus, step-children; Laura Payne of Ephesus and Chris Payne of Roopville, grandchildren; Colton & Delayna Caldwell, Bryson White, Hank Folds and Ella Kate Skinner, step-grandchildren; Kobey Payne, Madison Payne, Savanna Gray, Payton Bertles, Natalie Payne and Mason Bertles.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. from Sardis Baptists Church with Rev. Kevin Geter and Rev. Darnell Teal officiating. Interment will follow in Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery with Carroll County Sheriff Department Honor Guard rendering honors. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Bryson White, Hank Folds, Colton Caldwell, Tim Caldwell, Todd Turner, Lee Boone, Cain Dean, and Fernando “Big Boy” Gutierres. Current and former members of the Heard County Board of Commissioners will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 4-8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
