Gwen Caldwell

Mr. Gwen Caldwell, age 76 of Ephesus, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 16, 1946 in Ephesus, the son of the late Grady Caldwell and Erma Jordan Caldwell.

Gwen Caldwell will be remembered by many people in many different ways, because he was not your average man.

Service information

Jan 11
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery
Hwy 100 S.
Bowdon, GA 30108
