The Georgia Storm hosted their local rivals the Georgia Revolution Sunday night and despite an Andrew Elkins header score, the Storm came up short, 2-1.
Five changes were made to the starting 11 for the Storm and a formation change saw Akinni James playing as a lone striker on his debut. The formation change came due to injuries to attackers Haris Osmanbasic and Lucas Bedleg who started the Storm’s game against Appalachian.
The Storm carried a majority of the possession in the first half. The change to a lone striker put five midfielders into the team allowing for the Storm to find a lot of pockets of space they were able to occupy and take control of during the first half. Greg Stratton and Spencer Van Buskirk pulled the strings primarily with Mauro Gutierrez playing a free role in the midfield that allowed an overload on both the left and right side of the midfield.
Despite the success in maintaining possession and pressure on the Revolution in the first half the Storm were unable to get the ball into the feet of James bar one occasion that resulted in a blocked shot by a Revolution defender. The Storm went into the half with things still level 0-0 at the break.
Early in the second half, the Revolution’s Craig Chisholm managed to find space on the right wing to send in a left footed cross that found an unmarked Aaron Whitten who made a diving header giving the Revolution a one goal lead just two minutes into the half. Whitten graduated from Reinhardt University where he scored 35 goals in 35 starts during his career as an Eagle.
Immediately following the goal, Gutierrez was given a harsh yellow card on a high boot during a 50/50 challenge against Dave Neijenhuis.
In the 53rd minute, the Storm got their first big chance as James managed to get on the end of a through ball from Kevin Pierre. James avoided a slide tackle and managed to dribble around the goalkeeper but could not get the angle on the shot that was blocked on the line by Lewis Green.
Just moments later in the 61st minute Gutierrez was fouled by Charles Longino who walked away with the ball at his feet. Gutierrez attempted to get the ball from Longino and in the process knocked over the Revolution midfielder. The referee rushed over and after a short conversation with Gutierrez issued the dynamic midfielder his second yellow card of the match putting the Storm down to 10 men with a 1-0 deficit to overcome.
The Storm responded well despite being down a man when in the 66th minute Van Buskirk whips in a corner to the far post that the captain, Andrew Elkins gets his head on to send into the back of the net. Elkins goal left everything to play for with just under 25 minutes to play. Elkins is a defender that scored eight goals in 43 games for Auburn University at Montgomery.
The celebrations did not last long as Ethan Harrison’s goal kick for the storm finds the Revolution goal scorer, Whitten who plays a ball out to Justin Guest on the left wing. Guest managed to work the ball into the box before being brought down byJustin White forcing the referee to blow his whistle and point to the penalty spot. Guest walked over to collect the ball to take the penalty that he had earned and motioned to his teammates that he would take the penalty. Guest sent the ball to the bottom right of Harrison who dove the correct way but was unable to get anything on it as it tucked into the corner giving the Revolution a 2-1 lead.
The Storm used as many attacking minded subs as they could in the last 20 minutes of the game in search of an equalizer that would give the Storm at least a point against their local rivals. The substitutes Alex Guzman and Curtis Ketchup were influential in the attack but neither was able to put in the back of the net ending the game 2-1 to the visiting Revolution.
The Storm travel to Boone, North Carolina next weekend to take on Appalachian FC for the reverse fixture of their season opener.
Appalachian FC currently sit at the bottom of the table in sixth following a 4-1 loss over the weekend to Apotheos FC. The Storm are just above Appalachian in fifth place of the Southeastern Conference with goal difference being what separates the two teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.