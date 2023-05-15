Andrew Elkins celebrating his goal

Andrew Elkins celebrates his goal 66th-minute header goal to tie the game 1-1 in a rivalry game against the Georgia Revolution.

 PHOTO BY MATTHEW DINGLE

The Georgia Storm hosted their local rivals the Georgia Revolution Sunday night and despite an Andrew Elkins header score, the Storm came up short, 2-1.

Five changes were made to the starting 11 for the Storm and a formation change saw Akinni James playing as a lone striker on his debut. The formation change came due to injuries to attackers Haris Osmanbasic and Lucas Bedleg who started the Storm’s game against Appalachian.

Trending Videos