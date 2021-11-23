Mrs. Gussie Mae Hankins Winters, 91, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1930, in Arab, Alabama, the daughter of the late Toker Hankins and the late Bertha Matthews Hankins.
She worked in battery production. Gussie loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed craft shows, antiquing, gardening, drinking coffee and going to the casino.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Hamilton Winters; her brothers, Floyd Hankins, and Curtis Hankins; and sister, Ruth Garrett.
Gussie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandie and Rickey Maske, of Douglasville; her son, Boyd “Lucky” Winters, of Temple; her brother, Buddy Hawkins, of Arab; her grandchildren, Shane and Bethany Winters, of Temple; Anthony and Karen Winters, of Villa Rica, Rebecca and Jason Kuhn, of Carrollton, Rich and Cassie Maske, of Lawrenceville, and Cheyenne Maske, of Douglasville; her great-grandchildren, Riley Kuhn, Autumn Winters, Brianna Culver, Brandon Winters, Austin Kuhn and Sophia Maske; her great-great grandchildren, Emma Culver, Benjamin Culver, and Natalie Winters. A number of nieces and a number of nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements; 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.