By SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Gulf South Conference and FloSports announced a 5-year media rights extension to its ground-breaking agreement.
The Gulf South and FloSports partnership began in the Fall of 2020, the first such partnership in Division II.
Under the newly announced partnership, FloSports will stream over 595 events each year and will expand to be the exclusive location to find GSC regular season volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and football, which was the focus of the initial deal. Additionally, FloSports will also be the sole provider for the conference championships for volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball, softball, and track & field.
The agreement will also feature upgraded production and incremental editorial coverage on FloSports’ website.
“The Gulf South Conference has a long history of being an innovator and leader in the Division II landscape. That was clear when we became the first Division II conference to partner with FloSports in 2020 and is clear again as we extend our media rights agreement,” said GSC Commissioner Matt Wilson. “Michael Levy and Chris Keldorf at FloSports have been terrific partners in helping us set the table for success from both sides.”
“Our membership has been intentional and focused as we evaluated our consumer video strategy,” added Wilson. “Our Board of Directors and athletic administrators showed great vision throughout. Bringing on LEONA Marketing Group to assist us as we navigated the process was an important decision. Dan Gale and Lindsey Ross at LEONA were huge assets and clearly helped us get to the finish line on an extension. We are all excited about what this collaboration will mean moving forward.”
“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with the Gulf South Conference, the latest milestone in our efforts to invest in collegiate athletes at every level,” said Chris Keldorf, Senior Director of Rights Acquisition. “There are passionate fan bases across the country, especially those who support Division II teams and are looking for premium coverage. FloSports delivers on that need as we’re committed to connecting audiences to their favorite teams and sports.”
Under the expanded agreement, fans will also see a restructured pricing, including a discounted monthly and annual subscription cost for those who use GSC member institution domain (.edu) emails. Specific details will be announced at a later date.
The Gulf South partnership expansion furthers FloSports’ efforts to strengthen its NCAA offering with a transformative digital platform, and a portfolio that includes agreements with the BIG EAST, Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), South Atlantic Conference (SAC) and more.
Gulf South fans can watch events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on their favorite digital and streaming devices—Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, the App store, and Google Play Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.