In April of last year, I wrote about the debut album by Television, “Marquee Moon”. I detailed how it came to be one of my favorite records after having read about it for decades.
It is one of the most unique sets of songs released by any band, let alone a New York band. Among its singular aspects is the voice of the lead singer and co-lead guitarist, Tom Verlaine, who passed away January 28th. His is an untrained voice, one that emotes in such a way that it complements the music. Most singers are surrounded by instrumental accompaniment, but his voice accompanies the instruments, delivering lyrics that are thought-provoking and somewhat humorous. With repeated listening, his voice and words integrate with the guitars, bass, and drums in a way that stands above most Rock and Roll. “Marquee Moon” was released in February 1977 to critical acclaim, and it was an album that had its songs worked out over multiple years by Television. They were notable fixtures at the famed CBGB, a club run by Hilly Kristal in New York’s Bowery District. There, they played the songs which eventually comprised this debut as well as their first single, “Little Johnny Jewel”, recorded by the band and released on their manager Terry Ork’s label. They were pioneers of a scene that influenced their own peers and fellow musicians, going on to influence numerous acts who followed.
Verlaine was born Thomas Miller in Denvill, New Jersey on December 13, 1949. He began his creative life as a poet and befriended Richard Meyers, a student at The Sanford School in Hockessin, Delaware, where they both attended. Eventually, they left the school and moved to New York City, where creatively they spent time composing poetry on a manual typewriter. With drummer Billy Ficca, the trio founded a band, The Neon Boys, and Miller changed his name to Tom Verlaine in reference to French symbolist poet Paul Verlaine. Meyers opted for the more antagonistic monicker of Richard Hell. Once they located a second guitarist, Richard Lloyd, they changed the band’s name to Television. It was this version of the band that began playing gigs regularly, gaining a local following.
Over time, Verlaine and Lloyd began writing more intricate songs with greater emphasis on technique.
They needed a bassist who could complement their growing ambition, and soon enough, Hell was replaced by Fred Smith, a bassist who had most recently played with Blondie. This lineup recorded all three of Television’s studio releases, from the debut to sophomore album “Adventure”, released in April 1978, and the third album, September 1992’s “Television”. Numerous bootleg (unauthorized) live albums exist along with 1982’s “The Blow-Up”, and two from 2003, “Live at the Old Waldorf” recorded in 1978, and “Live at the Academy, 1992”. They all demonstrate the singular approach to guitar that was the collaboration of Verlaine and Lloyd.
Unlike so many Rock guitarists, Verlaine did not play with a significant amount of distortion in the sound of his guitar. He preferred a cleaner, more detailed approach, and he favored single coil guitar pickups, the kind found predominantly in Fender guitars. His tonal influences were those of surf bands such as The Ventures and Dick Dale, and psychedelic bands such as The Count Five and The 13th Floor Elevators. Following the initial break up of Television, Verlaine began releasing solo albums. 1979’s “Tom Verlaine” was also well-received and included the song “Kingdom Come”. That tune was covered the following year by David Bowie on his album “Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)”.
Verlaine would go on to release six more albums prior to Television’s reformation in 1992. He also performed on albums by onetime girlfriend Patti Smith, New York Rock band Luna, James Iha of The Smashing Pumpkins, and as a member of Independent Rock Supergroup The Million Dollar Bashers which featured members of Wilco, Sonic Youth, and Medeski, Martin, and Wood.
I witnessed Television live in Atlanta in 2014, and it was literally like a dream come true.
Thank you, Tom Verlaine, for sharing the dream with all of us.
