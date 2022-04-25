Authorities confirmed that a Carroll County school bus was involved in a crash near Temple on Monday morning.
According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol, a Carroll County school bus was traveling north on Bar J Road attempting to turn left to travel west onto GA 8. The school bus driver failed to yield the right of way and entered the path of a westbound dump truck.
The bus and dump truck struck each other, and the bus rotated counterclockwise and struck an eastbound SUV. Both the bus and SUV came to rest on the south side of the road.
Carroll County school officials issued a statement Monday morning.
"District and school personnel are working closely with first responders regarding the bus accident that occurred this morning in Temple," the release stated. "Some minor injuries have been reported. The scene is currently under investigation."
GSP said that there were approximately 18 minor injuries reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.