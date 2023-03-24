GSC action returns for baseball in Huntsville

Following a 1-1 series with the Tusculum Pioneers, the University of West Georgia will now head to Huntsville, Ala to take on the Chargers in a three game, Gulf South Conference series.
The Wolves (21-5, 9-3 GSC) have won all four of their GSC series so far this season, and head coach Jeff Smith looks to keep the trend rolling against a historically good Alabama-Huntsville squad.
Last week in non-conference action, the Wolves arguably got their three best starts from their starters this season, including Bay Witcher who threw a complete game in game two. The senior from Loganville allowed seven hits but just one earned run in route to the first complete game thrown by a Wolves pitcher this season.
Offensively, UWG has been on fire, scoring 46 runs in their last five games, winning four of those contests. Spearheading the efforts at the plate over the last five has been Jackson Webb. The junior from Elizabethtown, KY has hit .545, going 6-11 with two doubles, a home run, and five RBI's, all while fielding 1.000.
The Chargers (15-13, 6-6 GSC) come in following a win over West Alabama in non conference action on Tuesday, but did drop their last GSC series against the Shorter Hawks last weekend. UAH comes in with the third best offense in the conference with a .307 average, and are one of just three teams to still carry an average over .300. Landon Ezzell, who leads the team in average, also ranks third in the GSC in the same category, hitting a blistering .422.
While the Chargers carry some of the hottest bats, an Achilles heel for them could be on the mound, as they currently sit ninth in the conference with a 5.08 ERA. Andre Orselli and Connor Brooks are two established starters in the rotation, combining for a 3.89 ERA with 76.1 innings pitched.
The Wolves are currently on a four game losing streak to the Chargers, dating back to 2021. UWG has not won a series against UAH since 2019, and have not won a series on the road in Huntsville since 1997.
