GSC action returns for baseball in Huntsville

Pictured is Cade Hohl.

 UWG Athletics

Following a 1-1 series with the Tusculum Pioneers, the University of West Georgia will now head to Huntsville, Ala to take on the Chargers in a three game, Gulf South Conference series.

The Wolves (21-5, 9-3 GSC) have won all four of their GSC series so far this season, and head coach Jeff Smith looks to keep the trend rolling against a historically good Alabama-Huntsville squad.

