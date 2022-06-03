Despite what was a split vote on the renewal of his contract, Carroll County Schools' Superintendent Scott Cowart said he will continually work with the Board of Education in the coming months.
"Working collaboratively with the Board of Education, we are proud of what has been accomplished in Carroll County Schools over the past twelve years," Cowart said in his response to the Times-Georgian about a report earlier in May regarding the board's split support. "From the improvement in our graduation rate from 67% to 93%, to the increase in enrollment, facility improvement, to the growth in our academic, arts and athletics programs we have worked together to improve opportunities for students. In the coming year we look forward to continuing to partner with the Board to work together to provide students with the high quality learning experiences they deserve."
Despite the turn of events, Cowart said he is focused on the job at hand for the next school year.
"I am grateful to have the opportunity to serve Carroll County families and work alongside the Carroll County Board for another year," Cowart said. "My hope is that we all continue to share the same vision to pursue premier in all that we do. As we look forward to the 2022-23 school year, our Board has collaborated together with our leadership team to modify our mission to state that we will empower our students to graduate ready to be enrolled, employed, enlisted, and engaged citizens when they leave our campuses. This mission is something we all believe in and will strive to achieve in the coming year."
His response to his future was just part of his year-end comments regarding the Carroll County School system, their accomplishments from last year, and what lies ahead.
Cowart said Carroll County students excelled in academics, arts, athletics, and activities this year. We are very proud of each of their accomplishments.
Some of the highlights from the 2021-22 school year include:
- Schools earning AP recognition (BHS AP Challenge School; THS AP Challenge School, AP Expansion School, AP STEM School)
- Two schools earned National STEM Certification (CES and BSMS)
- Three state athletics championships (BHS and VRHS Weightlifting and CHS Softball)
- Multiple Region Championships in athletics
- Region Literary Winners (CHS, THS, MZHS, and VRHS)
- AFJROTC earned the Distinguished Unit Award
- First REACH Scholarship Recipients were recognized
- THS student won top award for Georgia Kiwanis State Art Show
- Growth of our Fine Arts Programs, specifically drama programs at all grade levels
- Reader’s Choice Best Teachers in every category
- Reader’s Choice Best Employer
- One of Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Best Places to Work for second consecutive year
Along with numerous accomplishments, Cowart said there have been a few unique challenges.
"The Pandemic continued to present unique opportunities with safety protocols and staffing needs," he said. "Like other parts of our community, we experienced staffing shortages, particularly in the areas of transportation, school nutrition, and substitute teachers. We are grateful for the hard work and commitment that our employees demonstrated in order to provide students with safe, positive learning environments, and we celebrated the close of the school year with five face-to-face graduation ceremonies.
It all comes down to a clear vision.
"As a district, we are focused on our pursuit of premier and our purpose of positively changing the lives of our students," Cowart said. "Our primary priority for the upcoming year is our future focused awareness efforts. In Carroll County, our desire is for students to graduate ready to be enrolled, employed, or enlisted in military service upon graduation. We also want our students to recognize the importance of getting involved and being engaged citizens in their community. We begin at the elementary level providing students with opportunities that interest and excite them about their future with a variety of educational activities, in middle school, we begin narrowing the focus to prepare students to navigate high school with a laser-focused plan, and then in high school, we offer a variety of pathways to achieve success through the College and Career Academy, dual enrollment, and AP courses."
Cowart also said numerous building improvements should be completed soon.
"We have a lot of exciting facility projects scheduled for completion between now and early fall," he said. "They include the front wing rebuild at Bowdon High School, the new gymnasium at Mt. Zion Middle School, new classrooms at Providence Elementary, new classrooms at Sand Hill Elementary, renovations at Sharp Creek Elementary and the two story classroom addition at Villa Rica High School. Next spring the district will start classroom addition projects at Central Elementary, Ithica Elementary and Temple Middle School."
He added that another exciting effort for the coming school year is the addition of a Fine Arts Coordinator position for the district "to oversee the growth of our Fine Arts Programs across our 23 schools."
Neil Ruby, the long time band director from Central High School, will lead the district's Fine Arts Programs with a focus on advocating for continued growth at every level.
