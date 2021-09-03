The state of Georgia is breaking records — bad records.
According to a press release from the Department of Public Health, the number of Georgians who have died from COVID-19 now surpasses 20,000.
As of 3 p.m. [Friday], there have been 20,041 confirmed COVID deaths in Georgia since the pandemic began.
“It is tragic but not surprising that we have surpassed this grim milestone of 20,000 COVID deaths in our state,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., Georgia Department of Public Health commissioner. “Ninety seven percent of COVID deaths since we’ve had vaccine are in unvaccinated individuals. These deaths are preventable.”
The release also stated that COVID vaccines are safe and effective at protecting against COVID-19 infections. COVID vaccines also help prevent severe illness and death if an individual does get sick. The vaccines also reduce the risk of people spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.
I didn't have to go any further than Friday's Kiwanis Club meeting and listen to Loy Howard, CEO of Tanner Health System, talk candidly about the strain those hospitals are under just trying to keep people alive.
Hospitals are beyond their capacity. Tanner's hospital in Villa Rica has twice as many patients as they have available beds.
Howard confirmed that there are patients being treated in every space possible in that Villa Rica building.
"I think the main way we are doing that is by boarding patients which we are creating inpatient status in the emergency room," Howard said. "Yes, patients are in the hall in some cases, but we are taking advantage of the space in these emergency rooms, and we are literally setting up nursing units in these emergency rooms so they can get the care that they need. It's not ideal, but it's working."
Howard also confirmed that in some cases patients are being put in a closet, or wherever there is space to give care.
He also confirmed that care can be administered "right then and there," which is a huge advancement in the fight against the virus that has already invaded the body.
The percentages are mind-blowing, but the truth is folks are growing numb to just the numbers.
What we have done here at the Times-Georgian is try to break down those numbers as simply as we can, and to get out a direct message from your doctors that the best way to battle this virus that has already killed so many of our loved ones -- and is now starting to kill our children -- is to become vaccinated.
Whether you believe that is obviously your choice, but honestly, why wouldn't we believe the same doctor that has treated us our entire lives for things as minor as the common cold, and as serious as heart disease, cancer and diabetes when he or she says that we should be vaccinated?
I would love to hear feedback.
As numb as most are about numbers, I'm numb to certain arguments that just don't hold water.
Although the tenor of what I am writing here sounds like I'm begging for you to get a shot, I'm absolutely not saying that at all.
I'm asking you to ask your doctor.
If that's not possible, or if it is problematic, I understand.
That's when leaders in the county's business community and government can step in and attempt to bridge the gap.
How do we do that?
I'm glad you asked.
Just before I left Arkansas, Independence County's officer equal to County Commission Chairman — County Judge is the official title — got business and community leaders together with the medical community and brainstormed on how to reach those in the most rural parts of their county, which by their statistics, had the lowest vaccination rates.
The solution in that initial meeting in mid-July was to gather at local volunteer fire departments with actual doctors, surgeons and medical professionals to educate, answer questions, and offer shots.
I personally attended the first one, which gathered 11 people. Only one departed disgruntled. Eight received their first dose, and the other two set up times to be vaccinated later.
I don't know what the stats are for each of the remaining meetings they held, but I know that at each meeting, someone received a dose.
When Howard finished his talk on Friday, I floated the idea, and he was very open.
If Tanner can't get the people to the shot, maybe they can get valuable information, and the shot to the people.
Bruce Guthrie is the managing editor of the Times-Georgian. He can be reached at bguthrie@times-georgian.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.