Q: I have a shady yard, and would like to plant hostas under the trees. Will they survive in our area, in spite of the heat and the clay?
A: If you have a shady garden, and you don't have at least a few hostas, you need to talk to me. This is a plant that needs no babying, lives through cold, drought or neglect, and thrives on being divided and transplanted. Hostas come in innumerable shades of green, shaded with the blue of a full moon, or tinted with the yellow of the summer sun. It has huge elephantine leaves or tiny delicate blades, fragrant white trumpet-like flowers or soft lavender blooms with no aroma at all. In the shade, where many perennials make a wimpy display of a few leaves and blossoms, the hosta bursts its way into your view and says, "Look at me!”. Why wouldn't you want this all forgiving, hard wearing beautiful foliage plant in your own garden bed?
Those who have a problem with deer eating your foliage – be warned. Hosta is another name for deer candy. Once they find your plants, they’ll nibble them to the ground every time you think you’re finally going to have some good looking plants. If you’re safe from our “rats with antlers”, this is one plant that earns its keep in your garden.
Hosta plantaginia is one of the earliest species of the genus Hosta, and originated in China. Many species are also found in Korea and Japan, but they do not occur naturally anywhere else in the world. Hosta has been determined to be one of the younger of the plant genera on Earth, as no fossil evidence of this plant has been found.
Though hostas have been grown and hybridized in Asia for thousands of years, they have only been in the West since the late 1700's. After having been imported and grown in Europe for more than half a century, hostas were brought to the Americas in the mid-1800’s. Now there are hundreds of species and thousands of hosta cultivars (cultivated varieties) in the United States. Hostas continue to grow in popularity, and each year the new introductions are tinier, or larger, or more blue or more yellow, or bordered or striped in a way that hasn’t been seen before.
Though there are many varieties and cultivars of hosta, some are more dependably robust in our southern climate. The best ones are derived from the species Hosta plantaginia, which has commonly been known as Plantain Lily.
For large, (36” wide) bold plants with a fragrant flower, look for ‘Fragrant Bouquet‘, ‘Guacamole’, ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’, or ‘Fried Bananas‘. All have larger than usual tubular blooms, and are hummingbird magnets, to boot.
If you’re looking for a plant with a big personality that covers a lot of ground, you’ll want either ‘Sum and Substance’ at five to six feet wide, or ‘Elegans’ at a good five feet wide and more. ‘Sum and Substance’ is a sunny chartreuse green that is rarely bothered by slugs or snails. ‘Elegans’ has glaucous blue leaves that look like elephant skin, and happily is tolerant of our dry shade here in the summer drought.
Placed between your azaleas, hydrangeas and other shady ornamentals, hostas can provide a beautiful contrast in leaf size, color and texture against the deciduous shrubs. A few mid-size cultivars to look for at the shade nursery should include ‘Gold Standard’, Aureo-Marginata’, along with the species H. lancifolia. These varieties are recommended by the University of Georgia Horticulture Department as reliably hardy in our area. Up at the front of the bed, as an edging or in eye-catching clumps, the smaller hostas fill the bill. Try ‘Blue Cadet’, H. Decorata or ‘Gold Edger’. All are under 18” wide, and less than a foot high. ’Blue Cadet’ has three inch heart shaped leaves of blue, h. Decorata sports a dark green rounded leaf blade with white edging, and ‘Gold Edger’ has fast growing, substantial leaves in sunny yellow.
Hostas don’t take a lot of care. As they have fleshy roots, they can take a bit of drought. Too much dry soil will cause the edges of the leaves to start turning brown, so just keep an eye on the plants in drought, and give them a good drink when they look a little crispy at the tips. If we have regular rain during the growing season, there’s no need to supplement with irrigation.
To plant hostas, dig a hole twice the size of the pot the plant came in, and as deep as the soil the plant is sitting in. Place the hosta in the planting hole with the roots spread out some. If some roots are winding around the root ball, take a sharp knife and cut down through the encircling roots to loosen them up and give the root system a chance to reach out into the soil. You needn’t use a soil amendment – just backfill the hole with the native soil you dug out. The important thing is to keep the crown of the hosta (where the stems meet the soil) raised a bit higher than the surrounding soil, once the plant has been tamped in lightly.
For a more extensive list of recommended hosta varieties, along with cultural requirements and care of hostas, take a look at UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences publication, HOSTAS C955. You can find it at their website: http://www.caes.uga.edu/Publications
For more information about planting in West Georgia, visit the Master Gardener office at UGA Extension Carroll County, 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton or call 770-836-8546.
