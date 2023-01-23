Grover Marshall

Grover J. Marshall went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Grover was born Feb. 18, 1935, in Ty Ty. Grover lived in Carrollton in the Pleasant Hill community from 1948 until his death. Grover worked the majority of his adult life at Sunset Hills Country Club, most of that time as the Golf Course Superintendent. Grover was honored by the SHCC Board of Directors in 1997 for 40 years of continuous service to the Club.

