Grover J. Marshall went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Grover was born Feb. 18, 1935, in Ty Ty. Grover lived in Carrollton in the Pleasant Hill community from 1948 until his death. Grover worked the majority of his adult life at Sunset Hills Country Club, most of that time as the Golf Course Superintendent. Grover was honored by the SHCC Board of Directors in 1997 for 40 years of continuous service to the Club.
Grover was a member of the Georgia Turf Association and one of the first 60 members when the association incorporated in 1960 as the Georgia Golf Course Superintendent’s Association. Grover enjoyed spending time with family, reading his Bible, reading westerns, watching Audie Murphy movies, tending his garden, and working around the home and property that he shared with his wife, Betty Sue Marshall for many years. Grover was an active member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Grover is survived by son, Kevin Marshall, son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Tracy Marshall; brother Gordon Marshall; brother-in-law, Frank Williams; grandchildren, Randy Marshall, Jessica and Justin Davis, Seth Marshall, Sydney and Drew Knowles; great-grandchildren, Jazlyn Davis, Juliana Davis, Jade Davis, Thea Knowles; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Grover is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Betty Sue Marshall; father, Thomas Jackson Marshall, mother, Irene Beulah Marshall; sisters, Doris Laverne Lyle, Clara Viola Reeves, Florence Mary Madden, and Evelyn Opal Burns.
Grover was a dedicated caretaker for his father-in-law and wife who died from Alzheimer’s. Grover was very thankful that he was able to care for his wife at home and that he was able to live out his time at home.
A visitation will be held at Eastside Baptist Church, 42 Little New York Road, Carrollton, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, from 1-2 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Randy Marshall, Seth Marshall, Justin Davis, Dale Wallis, Gene Lyle and Dwight Wallace. Honorary pallbearers are Gordon Marshall, Frank Williams and Drew Knowles. Grover will be buried with his wife at The Church at Pleasant Hill immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eastside Baptist Church in memory of Grover and Betty.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.