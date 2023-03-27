It may appear to be an oxymoron, but in reality Impact West Georgia is working to create a permanent facility for temporary housing.
Although churches and other similar entities have worked with the non-profit organization to provide temporary shelter on an as-needed basis in anticipation of and during hazardous weather situations, the non-profit organization would ideally like to have a permanent location at which it could provide a warm bed and meal for the homeless and other local citizens who are in need.
The west Georgia area does not currently have an emergency shelter.
However, since the end of 2021, a substantial increase in the numbers of unhoused in Carrollton has been seen, according to Lacey Robinson, board member of Impact West Georgia.
"There are few opportunities for assistance available to the homeless, and Carrollton is experiencing an unaffordable housing market," Robinson noted.
"Available housing is too expensive. The average cost of a one-bedroom rental in Carrollton is $1,100. per month, "and potential renters must earn a minimum of $3,300.00 a month to qualify," Robinson explained.
Also, the average wage in west Georgia is far below the national average, even for many of those who work full time.
Robinson noted the following statistics related to Impact West Georgia mission during 2022:
- Served 100 individuals who were from 7 months to 75 years old.
- Provided over 200 nights of shelter.
- During the Christmas holidays, a mother walked into the shelter with her 7-month old child and was in tears with no place to go. She was provided resources that "changed her life," Robinson said.
- The shelter will also be used for those who do have shelter, but no gas or electricity
Recently, a grandmother who is raising her granddaughter had shelter but no heat.
"Our goal is to change lives and also to be able to save lives. One recent shelter client said he could not remember being full until that night. Meals will continue to be provided," Robinson stated.
The temporary shelters move from one location to another as temporary space is open. Often, however, there are no facilities available and those individuals who need it most often do not know where the newest location is located.
Newspaper, radio and social media can be somewhat helpful in getting the word out regarding the opening and availability of emergency shelters, but the vast majority of individuals in need do not have access to these communication avenues.
"A permanent shelter will provide a consistent location, stability and added resources and help make Carrollton a better place to live for everyone," Robinson stated.
He said that the project will require the renovation and restructuring of an existing building to be used as a Community Emergency Shelter in Carrollton. The organization has a 1,890 square-foot building that was constructed of brick and mortar on a concrete slab in 1956 of brick and mortar. The structure has been vacant for several years.
"We will replace the heat pump, heating and cooling systems, roof, and soffit around the entire building, as well as all the flooring throughout," Robinson said.
"And most of the interior walls will have to be removed and others will be reinforced to better fit the needs of an emergency shelter," he added.
A sprinkler system will be installed throughout the building as an increased safety measure, and solar panels and a tankless hot water heater for long term cost and energy efficiency will be included. All products used in the reconstruction and remodeling process will be environmentally friendly and handicapped accessible.
Additionally, at least two restrooms with commercial grade showers areas, a kitchen, and commercial grade washer and dryer in the laundry area will be featured. Since the structure is on a cement slab, it will be necessary to cut through the concrete slab to install additional plumbing.
Initially the building will be examined and necessary upgrades and repairs done to bring it up to meet the standards of municipal coding.
The project has been approved by local government for use as a community emergency shelter. The complete renovation is expected to completed by October, 2023.
"Therefore, we are proceeding with a capital campaign to help meet the needs of this shelter by asking local businesses, individuals, civic organizations and churches to partner with us in making this important impact in the west Georgia area," Robinson said.
