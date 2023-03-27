It may appear to be an oxymoron, but in reality Impact West Georgia is working to create a permanent facility for temporary housing.

Although churches and other similar entities have worked with the non-profit organization to provide temporary shelter on an as-needed basis in anticipation of and during hazardous weather situations, the non-profit organization would ideally like to have a permanent location at which it could provide a warm bed and meal for the homeless and other local citizens who are in need.

