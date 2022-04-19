Following a recent ceremonial of "breaking ground" held on April 13 for the new City of Carrollton Fire Station No. 23 on Central High School Road, construction on the facility is expected to begin soon.
According to city engineer Tommy Holland, the "Proceed with Construction" document was to be issued April 19. A completion date is estimated to be Nov. 23 of this year.
With approximately 7,450 square feet of space, the new fire station will double the size of the existing 3,249 square foot Station 23 that was completed in 1981. Being constructed at an estimated cost of $3,187,531 and funded by SPLOST revenue, the facility will include the following features:
- Firefighters' and Officers' Dorm Rooms
- Locker Room
- Office
- Kitchen, Dining Room and Living Room Combination
- Study Room
- Storage Rooms
- Multiple Bathrooms
- Gear Storage Room
- Two-Bay Fire Department Apparatus Room
A typical staffing day will include four personnel.
A decision has not been made at this as to what will be done with the existing Station 23 facility.
At the present time, the City of Carrollton staffs four fire stations, including the newest facility, Station 22, opened in 2018 at 802 Lovvorn Road which replaced the previous firehouse that was destroyed by a tornado on April 3, 2017.
