Carrollton City Council announced Tuesday afternoon that assistant city manager David Brooks will serve as the next city manager starting January.
Before getting into the meeting, mayor Betty Cason made remarks about current city manager Tim Grizzard’s tenure.
“It’s going to be bittersweet,” said Cason. “Sweet for Tim and bitter for me. I just want to say that it’s been a pleasure to work with Tim these past two years, and of course we’ve worked together some before then.
“Tim has been a great asset to the city, and we just appreciate very much what he does, and the efforts he puts forth to make our city better, to be a good steward, as well as to help us to be good stewards.”
Grizzard then responded to Cason and the rest of the council that, he too, appreciates them for all they have done.
“This is my last meeting as city manager,” said Grizzard. “I am very excited about retiring. I want to thank this mayor and council, not only for being a great city body, but for being great friends to me. I appreciate that.”
The council then moved into the business section of the meeting where they approved many of their consent items.
The first item to be discussed and approved was the revision of license fees for insurance companies. According to the memorandum, insurance rates are determined by the city’s population count from the decennial census.
Currently, the city charges insurers $75.00 annually. However, since there has been an increase in the city’s population, if adopted, the new rate will be $100 annually.
During the call for the vote, council members approved the insurance increase, which will become effective in January.
Next to be reviewed was the approval of a $500,000 grant for land acquisition or improvements for the Midtown water park expansion.
The vote was approved unanimously.
Afterwards, city council members voted to approve the purchase of replacement fire engines and a ladder truck for the Fire Department.
This purchase will allow the Fire Department to move their 2008 and 2014 model trucks into reserve status replacing their 1991 and 1992 reserve apparatus (30 years old).
If approved, the fire engines should be delivered in approximately 22 to 24 months, and the ladder truck should be delivered in approximately 13 to 17 months dependent on the availability of steel, aluminum, and components.
The vote was approved unanimously.
