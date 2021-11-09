Carrollton City Manager Tim Grizzard recently announced that he will be stepping down to transition to an engineering consultant.
Grizzard has been working for the City of Carrollton for 17 1/2 years, he said. He was chosen to serve as the city manager in January of 2016. His current term will end Dec. 31.
During those years, Grizzard said he worked under three mayors.
“Wayne Garner hired me,” said Grizzard. “He was the mayor for 12 years, then Walt Hollingsworth, and now Betty Cason.”
Before becoming city manager, Grizzard served as the assistant city manager and deputy director of the Douglasville Douglas County Water and Sewer Company.
Grizzard told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday that now was the right time for him to make this transition.
“I turned 62 the other day and my retirement is made,” said Grizzard. “We’re in excellent shape here, so it’s just a good time to leave.
“I’m leaving on a very high note, and I am very proud of this organization and department heads.”
Grizzard said that Carrollton is one of the best cities to work for. The city has done a great job of managing the budget, Grizzard said.
“We have almost no debt,” said Grizzard. “The only debt we have left is from bonds from a long time ago, which I believe is under $4 million.
“We have the lowest water and sewer rates in the area. We have a sanitation department that actually makes money and pays for our paving.”
Grizzard said that although he accomplished all he set out to do, improvements will still be needed throughout the city.
“There is always more to do, but I am very proud of what we have done,” said Grizzard. “I just hope that everything stays on course, and just keep getting better.
“I think we are going to invest more and more in our downtown. It’s a great downtown, but again it just keeps getting better.”
Grizzard said this is shown by Mayor Cason and the council making the decision to purchase the land on the corner of Alabama Street and Highway 27 to make more improvements to the downtown area.
“We hope to do a Tax Allocation District, as well as issue a request for proposal for developers to see what might be put on that corner that would be of great interest to the city,” said Grizzard.
Mayor Betty Cason told the newspaper Tuesday that Grizzard has been a great asset to the city.
“Tim has done a great job for this city and he continues to do just that,” said Cason. “He is going to be very missed.
“He is leaving the city under good financial circumstances. And his engineering background has been a great asset to this city.”
Beginning next year, Grizzard said he would like to do engineering consults as well as contracting.
“I have a professional engineering and contracting license, so I’m an engineer by training and license,” said Grizzard. “I plan to do some engineering as a consultant. The city would like to call on me to do consults because of my institutional knowledge.
“But, my children are begging me to not get too involved in everything. I have eight children and grandchildren, so I plan to spend more time with them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.