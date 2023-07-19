UPDATE COMPLETE

Drone footage above Grisham Stadium and Maddox-Musselwhite Track showcases the updates that were completed in the facility over the summer.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Following months of work updating a decade-old track and turf, Grisham Stadium and Maddox-Musselwhite Track are ready for a new year of school sports and activities.

Sports Turf Company began the project in February, installing a state-of-the-art turf surface with lines for all sports offered at Carrollton High School. The existing turf field has been updated to surpass others in safety, durability, and performance allowing athletes to compete on the safest surface available.