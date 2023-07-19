Following months of work updating a decade-old track and turf, Grisham Stadium and Maddox-Musselwhite Track are ready for a new year of school sports and activities.
Sports Turf Company began the project in February, installing a state-of-the-art turf surface with lines for all sports offered at Carrollton High School. The existing turf field has been updated to surpass others in safety, durability, and performance allowing athletes to compete on the safest surface available.
The new turf features a dense, three-fiber system for a firm, durable surface. Organic, sustainable infills have also been added to dramatically reduce field temperatures during the Georgia heat. Furthermore, the addition of the Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad underneath the turf allows for a completely even-level surface that has led to a decrease in concussions and lower leg injuries for athletes. The turf also includes an industry-leading 10-year warranty.
In addition to the new turf, the Maddox-Musselwhite Track was resurfaced with a World Athletics-certified, impermeable system with two distinct layers. This system delivers force reduction, ensures stability for predictable footing, and is sealed to protect against moisture intrusion.
Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Operations Craig George also praised the updated facility.
“Sports Turf has equipped our athletic facilities with technology that focuses on safety, performance, and durability,” George stated. “The updates in Grisham Stadium will provide the best surfaces for our student-athletes as they compete and practice each day.”
Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus spoke to the great relationship the district has with Sports Turf along with the hard work they put into the facility.
“I appreciate our long-standing partnership with Sports Turf and North Georgia Turf,” Dr. Albertus stated. “I commend their quality job on the renovations of our athletic facilities as we work to provide enhancements that measure up to our standard of excellence.”
The track and field will be on full display beginning on Friday, Aug. 11, as the Trojan Football team hosts Alexander in a scrimmage game. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
