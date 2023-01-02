Grisham Stadium field and track set for $1.5 million renovation

The field and surrounding track at Carrollton High School’s Grisham Stadium will undergo a $1.5 renovation during the coming months. Funded by SPLOST revenue, the project is being done by Sports Turf.

 FILE PHOTO

A $1.5 million major renovation of the field surface and surrounding track at Carrollton High School’s Grisham Stadium has been scheduled for the city schools’ athletic complex during the coming months, according to a news release by specialty sports construction and surfacing company, Sports Turf Company.

The field renovation will take place this winter, and the track renovation will begin at the conclusion of the 2023 track season. Both projects are being supported through SPLOST funding.

Trending Videos