A $1.4 million major renovation of the field surface and surrounding track at Carrollton High School’s Grisham Stadium has been scheduled for the city schools’ athletic complex during the coming months, according to a news release by specialty sports construction and surfacing company, Sports Turf Company.
The field renovation will take place this winter, and the track renovation will begin at the conclusion of the 2023 track season. Both projects are being supported through SPLOST funding.
Carrollton City Schools Assistant Superintendent Craig George told The Times-Georgian that the turf at Grisham Stadium was originally installed nearly a decade ago in 2013, and the Maddox-Musselwhite track has not been resurfaced since 2008.
“Our facilities are utilized extensively by our students and community each year,” George said, “and we are fortunate that SPLOST funds allow us to maintain and improve our facilities to meet safety and industry standards.”
“The Trojan Nation is excited to work with a company that places great importance on safety and performance to take Grisham Stadium and Musselwhite Track to an unprecedented level,” he added.
George stated that Sports Turf Company has done tremendous work for the school system’s facilities and and also at facilities in the surrounding communities.
“We are honored to have a West Georgia-based contractor with their level of expertise and technology provide the best for our athletic programs,” he said.
According the the news release issued by Sports Turf, the company will renovate Grisham Stadium’s existing artificial turf field into a system with the top safety, durability and performance. The artificial turf system features Astro Turf’s 3D Decade System, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad and organic BrockFILL infill. AstroTurf’s Decade system is a performance artificial turf that combines slit film and monofilament fibers, alongside an industry-leading 10-year warranty.
Additionally, the Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad and BrockFILL are specifically engineered to optimize safety for athletes during impacts to the surface. BrockFILL is the latest in organic infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia.
“It’s always an honor as a company to renovate a facility in your own backyard,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “We also want to ensure that Carrollton High School student-athletes continue to receive the best and latest technology to propel their athletic programs forward, and we’re humbled to be a part of that.”
In addition to the field renovation, the existing eight-lane running track surface at Grisham Stadium and Maddox-Musselwhite Track will be removed and resurfaced with Rekortan M synthetic surface. Rekortan M is a World Athletics-certified, impermeable system featuring two distinct layers. This system delivers force reduction, ensures stability for predictable footing and is sealed to protect against moisture intrusion.
Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, the company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.
