A $50,000 bond was set for a former Haralson County school board member who officers say was filming women private areas while in a public store.
Joseph Griffith, 62, was charged with two counts of use or installation of device to film through an individual’s clothing under certain circumstances.
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate this case by the Buchanan Police Department (BPD).
According to a press release, the BPD received a phone call from a concerned citizen that a man inside Kimball’s store had been taking photos of a juvenile.
Investigators with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office then received video surveillance from the store along with other information.
During the investigation, officers say they could see the man, later identified as Griffith, zooming his phone screen in and/or photographing the buttocks of a mother and the buttocks and groin area of her daughter, who officers say is under the age of 12.
Griffith was then taken to the Haralson County jail. As of Monday, Griffith has been released.
According to Sheriff Stacy Williams with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is still active and ongoing, so no other information can be released at this time.
“Protecting the children in our county is a priority for me,” said Williams. “A parent should be able to take their children into any store in this county and be safe.
“They should not have to worry about someone violating them by photographing their child’s private areas. We will always work to protect our children in Haralson County.”
