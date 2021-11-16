Griffis signs with Huntingdon

Central High School senior Caleb Griffis recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball with Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala. The versatile three-year performer is expected to be an outfielder and pitcher for coach Wes Shiver's Lions in the spring.
Griffis not only is a standout on the Lions baseball team, but has also competed in basketball all four years at Central High and played football for three seasons.
"Caleb is an extremely hard worker, and his character and heart for the game of baseball are what sets him apart from most kids his age," said Central head coach Wes Shiver.
"Huntingdon is gaining a good player but an even better person to represent their team. I am proud that I was a small piece of his journey and proud that he is a Central Lion," Coach Shiver added.
Griffis is a multi-position player, according to Coach Shiver, who will likely play the outfield this year for the Lions and is expected to be one of the top hitters in the lineup.
"Caleb also will be one of our contributors on the mound after having an excellent summer," Coach Shiver noted.
An excellent student, Griffis plans to earn Applied Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering degree at Huntingdon.
