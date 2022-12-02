Broadband internet was the broad topic of discussion on Thursday afternoon.
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners held their monthly work session on Thursday evening which included a presentation from Greystone Power regarding broadband.
Chairman Michelle Morgan called the meeting to order with all commissioners present except District 3 Commissioner Tommy Lee and District 1 Commissioner Montrell McClendon, who eventually joined the work session later.
Blake Doss, director of state government affairs with Greystone Power, gave a presentation regarding the company joining the broadband business. Doss, originally from Bremen, began the position about two months ago.
According to Doss, Greystone Power will be doing a “pilot program” that will reach approximately 5,000 locations, of which a “good portion of that is projected to be Carroll County.”
Greystone currently has 2,600 members in Carroll County, per Doss. The broadband plan is still in the conceptual phase, meaning nothing is finalized yet, but “we’re very excited about it,” Doss said.
“Y’all know broadband is very important and if it’s not a silver bullet to a lot of problems, it’s definitely a critical foundation for better health outcomes, education outcomes, economic outcomes, development opportunities and quality of life,” Doss said.
According to Doss, Greystone plans to create a subsidiary that is going to operate the broadband business, but Greystone will own 100% of the fiber. “So everything will be in-house,” Doss said. Greystone is proposing to stay within their electric service area, which is mainly in District 5, Commissioner Ernie Reynolds jurisdiction.
Greystone will have three speed tiers including 100 megabits per second, one gigabit and two gigabits. Doss noted that one of the most important aspects of this is their electric rates will not be affected because of the broadband project.
“We’re going to be very reliable, very fast. Our speeds will be very competitive and our prices, although they haven’t been finalized, will be very competitive as well,” Doss said.
The broadband is expected to make its appearance in Carroll County in 2024. According to Doss, Greystone is planning to start the “make ready” work during the first two quarters of the year. Doss stated that the company is projected to start in South Fulton and continue construction going west.
