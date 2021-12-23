Mr. Gregory Boyd Tyson, 68, of Villa Rica passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica.
Greg was born July 21, 1953, in Atlanta the son of Dorothy Boyd Tyson and the late Wilton Tyson. He was a self-employed auto mechanic and Veteran having served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Greg was Baptist and attended Flat Rock Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Chris Tyson, Dallas, Paul and Cathy Tyson, Villa Rica; brothers, Phil Tyson, Villa Rica, Tom Tyson, Villa Rica; and four grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at J Collins Funeral Home.
Inurnment Service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at a later date and will be announced when available.
To send condolences with family or share a memory please visit jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
