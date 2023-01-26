Mr. Gregory Neal, age 35, of Bremen, GA died on January 19, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday January 27, 2023 from 2-6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Neal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos